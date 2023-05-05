Daniel Cormier explains why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired: “He hasn’t ever been the best in the world”

Daniel Cormier is explaining why former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal should stay retired.

Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) announced his retirement following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) last month at UFC 287. It was to be ‘Gamebred‘s 4th consecutive loss in the Octagon.

The 38-year-old Masvidal had completed a 10-year reign with the UFC promotion.

In speaking with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Masvidal explained his decision to hang up the gloves:

“I love this sport so much. I cried many days after retirement, not because I’m so hurt or this or that, it’s because I love this sport. Since 11, 12 years old, this is all I did.”

Continuing, Jorge Masvidal shared:

“I’ve been feeling from like 34 to like 37 that in that department and solely in that my reflexes and reaction time took a big dip. It’s not what it used to be when I was 35 even.”

Concluding the fighter reflected on returning to the cage:

“I’d go to the gym, and I’m going with the guys that are the best in the world at American Top Team consistently. Johnny Elben from Bellator over here or so and so from UFC over here, and it’s just constantly like that, and I would feel good in the gym. The guys would always tell me, ‘Like man, you haven’t lost an inch. You’re moving as good as ever.’ But around 37 is where I started to feel the drop-off, so when you asked me about coming back in fighting, my heart, body, and mind, all of it wants to do it, but do I want to be now like a stepping stone, because I don’t have that where I can see the punches and I react right away, and I know exactly what you are going to do and where you are going to be, so it’s slightly slowed up in the smallest of ways. Just a millisecond off, when we’re talking about that I’m fighting snipers and sharpshooters on the other side, they cancel out because I’m not here at some random event. I’m here fighting the world’s best every time out. That’s all I ever wanted to do, and if I’m not me at my best, it’s crazy.”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ‘DC & RC’ podcast, believes Masvidal made the right decision when he decided to retire saying (h/t MMANews):

“I think that he probably had the best ending that he could have had in Miami. People adored him, he didn’t really get beat up or hurt that bad by Gilbert Burns, but as you age, if you are a guy that for a long time has kind of been okay like Masvidal is a fantastic mixed martial artist, but he hasn’t ever been the best in the world.”

Concluding Cormier said:

“If you haven’t ever been the best in the world and you start to hang around too long, it only gets worse. We have seen it time and time again where those guys that are kind of good, but not in the best state, they end up getting knocked out. I think this is one of his best case. Fighting one of the best in the world in front of your home fans and not getting absolutely demolished. He should stay away from the game.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments that Jorge Masvidal had his ‘best ending’ at UFC 287 and should stay retired?

