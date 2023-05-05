search

UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ Weigh-in Results: 2 Fighters Miss Weight, 1 Fight Cancelled

By Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling

The bantamweight championship main event will feature current champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs. former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA).

‘Funk Master’ has won 8 in a row coming into tomorrow’s fight, his latest victory coming via way of TKO against T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

‘Triple C’ will be making his return to the Octagon after a 3-year hiatus. The 36-year-old last fought in May of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO at UFC 249. Following that victory, Cejudo announced his retirement.  In March of 2021, Cejudo announced he was un-retiring and will be making his return to the Octagon at UFC 288 to fight for the belt.

The co-main event will feature Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns

‘Remember the Name’ also has 8 wins in his credit coming into UFC 288. Muhammad last defeated Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) via TKO in October of last year at UFC 280.

‘Durinho’ has won 3 of his last 4 fights, his latest victory coming against Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) just last month at UFC 287.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main card

  • Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135)
  • Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (171)
  • Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)
  • Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes (146)
  • Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

Preliminary card

  • Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155)
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Devin Clark (205)
  • Khaos Williams (169) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170)
  • Marina Rodriguez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Early preliminary card

  • Braxton Smith (262) vs. Parker Porter (249)
  • Phil Hawes (185) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (186)
  • Rafael Estevam** vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) – Cancelled
  • Joseph Holmes (189)* vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185)

*Joseph Holmes missed weight by 3 pounds, the fight will be at catchweight
**fight cancelled due to weight issues with Estevam

Will you be watching UFC 288 tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

