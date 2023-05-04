search

Jorge Masvidal’s father arrested for allegedly shooting someone at the retired UFC fighter’s home

By Chris Taylor - May 4, 2023

Jorge Masvidal’s father has been taken into police custody for allegedly shooting someone after an argument at the retired UFC fighter’s home.

The news was first reported by Andy Slater, who shared the following information on Twitter:

“SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops. The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.”

“More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened. He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena.”

No further details regarding the shooting at Masvidal’s home have been made available at this time.

Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) of course retired from MMA following his decision loss to Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) in the co-headliner of last month’s UFC 287 pay-per-view event.

With that being said, ‘Gamebred’ has not completely closed the door on ending his combat sports retirement:

“I love this sport so much bro,” Jorge Masvidal stated in a recent interview with ESPN. “I love it so much. As people can assume, I cried for many days after I retired not because I was so hurt or this and that, but because I love this sport. Since 11, 12 years old, this is all I did… I’ve been training once or twice a day every day for this. Waking up just in love with what I do, and being in love with the same thing for 20 years.”

He continued, “So, I’ll never say, ‘I can’t come back’, because I love this sport so much. In a moment, I could have so many great memories that just fill me and stay with me forever about this sport. So, I’ll never say I can’t come back… My heart, body, mind, and soul, want to do it. But do I want to be a stepping stone? I don’t have that worth.”

BJPENN.com will keep you posted on the Masvidal shooting as soon as more details become available.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

