Daniel Cormier clears the air on viral Jon Jones conversation from UFC’s ‘Fight Inc’ documentary

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier didn’t direct an obscene gesture towards Jon Jones, as some originally suspected, during a now-viral clip from the Fight Inc: Inside the UFC documentary.

Jones is expected to return to the Octagon later this year to defend the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. He hasn’t fought since capturing the then-vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jones and Miocic were supposed to meet at UFC 295 in November before Jones withdrew due to injury.

Cormier and Jones will always be linked after their two heat-filled showdowns in their UFC careers. The bad blood that their rivalry featured made it one of the most bitter feuds not just in UFC history, but in combat sports.

As filmed as a part of the documentary, Cormier and Jones could be seen having a cordial, albeit brief conversation ahead of UFC 285. After the two sides hung up the phones, Cormier flipped off the camera, which some interpreted as a gesture towards Jones.

Cormier says the gesture wasn’t directed at Jones and wasn’t malicious in intent.