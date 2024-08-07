Daniel Cormier says he’s firmly against 12-to-6 elbows, compares it to “street fighting”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t a fan of 12-to-6 elbows and feels they should remain banned despite the recent lifting of the rule.

The 12-to-6 elbow is a straight vertical attack to a grounded opponent, which was banned for years up until this summer. The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports recently voted unanimously to lift the ban from MMA’s unified ruleset, beginning on November 1st.

Coincidentally, the ban is scheduled to be lifted just days before Jon Jones‘s anticipated return to the cage in November, likely against Stipe Miocic. Jones was the subject of a disqualification due to 12-to-6 elbow strikes against Matt Hamill before he became the UFC’s youngest-ever titleholder.

Cormier, one of the most renowned voices in modern MMA, feels the 12-to-6 elbow should be erased from the sport permanently.