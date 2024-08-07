Umar Nurmagomedov rips Merab Dvalishvili after discrediting his path to expected next UFC title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov scoffed at Merab Dvalishvili’s recent claims that his MMA rise is mostly due to his family legacy.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili

Nurmagomedov earned the biggest win of his career last weekend against Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Abu Dhabi main event. He defeated Sandhagen by unanimous decision, utilizing a well-rounded game to frustrate and stifle his opponent.

Nurmagomedov is the likely next bantamweight title challenger, set to face the Sean O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili winner. Dvalishvili and O’Malley will headline UFC 306 next month.

But according to Dvalishvili, Nurmagomedov’s push to the title is because of his UFC Hall of Fame cousin, Khabib.

In a recent interview with Heavywgt MMA, Dvalishvili weighed in on Nurmagomedov’s meteoric bantamweight rise.

“He has a push because we all know why,” Dvalishvili said of Nurmagomedov. “He’s Khabib’s cousin. He’s a good fighter. I have all the respect to him…

“It leaves me heartbroken when you see sometimes when you working hard,” Dvalishvili continued. “I wasn’t sure if I was getting a title fight until two weeks ago. After I beat Jose Aldo, I was supposed to fight for the belt. After I beat Petr Yan, I was supposed to fight for the belt. After I beat Henry Cejudo, I wasn’t sure. (Nurmagomedov) is a good fighter, but he got pushed. It’s like cheating a little bit to get here. I have 12 fights in the UFC. I beat like seven or eight ranked fighters.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Umar Nurmagomedov: “I will take everything from [Merab]”

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov appeared to respond to Dvalishvili’s remarks.

“Yan fought for title after 6 win,” Nurmagomedov tweeted Tuesday. “[O’Malley] after 4 win. Merab could fight for title with Aljo last year. You have to stop crying. You just scared that I will take everything from you.”

Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov hold two of the longest current win streaks in the UFC bantamweight division. Nurmagomedov’s win over Sandhagen was his 18th straight to begin his career, while Dvalishvili has won 10 consecutive fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland targets homeless people in latest social media rant: "They're drug zombies!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024
Ben Askren, Dana White, Jon Jones
Dana White

Ben Askren accuses Dana White of hypocrisy regarding Jon Jones’ delayed heavyweight return

Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren is the latest top name to attempt to push Dana White to let go of the expected Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight.

CM Punk, Belal Muhammad
CM Punk

WATCH | CM Punk praises new UFC champion Belal Muhammad during WWE Raw: "Good things happen to good people"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

WWE wrestler CM Punk has given newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad his flowers.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White
Stipe Miocic

Dana White explains why Jon Jones is fighting Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall next: "He doesn't deserve anything!"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

UFC executive Dana White still believes that Stipe Miocic deserves to fight Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler seemingly moves on from long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor: "The fight is off"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

It appears that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is moving on from Conor McGregor.

UFC, ESPN

ESPN+ set to raise subscription prices ahead of massive UFC pay-per-views

Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov soars up the UFC bantamweight ranks, Marlon Vera drops 3 spots

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has soared up the UFC bantamweight ranks, with Marlon Vera dropping 3 spots.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vents frustration after being passed over for title shot, vows to smash Aleksandar Rakic

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is venting frustration after being passed over for title shot, this while vowing to smash Aleksandar Rakic.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad hopes Colby Covington can earn another title shot, but says all ‘Chaos’ has to do is find him in a Steakhouse

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has said that he hopes to see Colby Covington earn another crack at the belt.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.