Amy Pirnie further proves that Scotland is the next hotbed for fighting talent

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

Amy Pirnie announced her arrival under the ONE Championship banner in the most emphatic way possible. 

Amy Pirnie

The Scottish newcomer made quick work of rising star Yu Yau Pui in an atomweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2.

Pirnie scored a potential Knockout of the Year candidate. In her finishing sequence, she delivered a perfectly executed left hook, dropping Yu in just 49 seconds into the first round.

The three-time UK Female Muay Thai Fighter of the Year could not have scripted a better performance in her promotional debut.

“It’s been an incredible journey to get to ONE and put on a performance like that. I feel pretty proud of myself for it,” she told Sportskeeda.

“It means a lot to me because Yu is such a great fighter here in ONE. She’s not low in the division. She’s rattled through everyone who’s been put in front of her so far. So to get the win with a substantial KO, it’s massive.”

Pirnie is now part of Scotland’s growing presence in the promotion, joining compatriots Nico Carrillo and Stephen Irvine in making an impact.

Together, they are working to build the country’s fearsome reputation on the global stage of striking arts.

“I think everyone from Scotland has come here and made their mark. I think that’s three of us in the last month who have knocked our opponents out with a left hook. So I just think that shows how strong and tough we are,” she said.

Amy Pirnie hopes for quick turnaround

Putting this impressive victory behind her, Amy Pirnie is eager to return to action soon and continue her ascent in the organization.

“I’ll be back very soon. I’ll be back as quickly as ONE Championship wants me back,” she said. “Everybody comes here for the championships, so it would be awesome to get to that stage, but I’m just happy to fight whoever is put in front of me.”

ONE Championship

