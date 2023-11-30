‘Company Man’ Daniel Cormier laughs off PFL’s attempt to challenge the UFC: “It’s not close!”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier knows he’s biased, but he doesn’t see how the PFL can compete.

Earlier this month, the Professional Fighters League completed their purchase of Bellator. Following the sale, Donn Davis and other executives stated that the move made them the number two company in the world. Furthermore, they see themselves as a future co-leader of MMA, alongside the UFC.

However, Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy into all of that talk. Speaking on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, he reacted to the comments from Davis and others. There, he stated that there was no way that the PFL would be able to compete with the UFC.

In the interview, Daniel Cormier admitted that was very biased on the subject. However, the commentator and former champion still can’t see the PFL competing with the UFC. Furthermore, he especially doesn’t buy into any talk of the promotion being a co-leader.

“I don’t know how you’re going to be the co-leader,” Daniel Cormier stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “You’re not going to be the co-leader. I’m sorry. The UFC is the standard. The UFC is the standard. They’ve got too big a head start. The level of fighters is just too high and it’s a well-oiled machine.” (h/t Fansided)

He continued, “People will say, ‘Oh, this guy is a company man!’ Yes. They write me checks, a lot. [Laughs] But here’s the deal, the UFC has developed a product that is so far ahead of everything else, it’s crazy. From the production side to the personnel and staff side, to the fighters, there’s nothing that compares. It’s not close, and it’s not going to be close.”

What do you make of these comments about the PFL and UFC? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?