Daniel Cormier says he has received flak from teammates for biased UFC commentary

Daniel Cormier is claiming he has received flak from teammates for his biased UFC commentary.

It was during an interview with ‘MMA Fighting’, that Cormier revealed that he has indeed had pushback in the past from former teammates for being too critical of their performances. One in particular was former UFC heavyweight contender Blagoy Ivanov. Cormier went on to share the conversation the two had:

“I’ve noticed, and my friends have noticed, that as much as people say you’re going to be biased towards a person that you care about, I tend to go the other direction, which is unfair to my guys actually. But, they understand I try to call the fight as best I can. If a guy deserves praise, I give it to them. They had a real bad case of this with Blagoy (Ivanov). Blagoy was fighting and he texted me on Monday, he goes ‘DC, did I not land anything?’. I was like yes you did and I gave you credit for it.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said:

“He goes, ‘it just seemed like you were so intent on what was happening to me’. I said Blagoy, I said we weren’t winning, but I had to check myself because part of the reason I was doing that was because I was listening to the voices (telling me I’m biased towards my friends) when the reality, those voices, it is a select few.”

Concluding, the UFC commentator said he tries his best to not be biased (h/t MMANews):

“The select few is always louder than the majority so you have to forget about what the select few is doing and just do your job but it’s nerve-wracking because you just want to see those guys (you know) do well.”

While seeking balance, Cormier who was named to the UFC Hall of Fame just last year, does his best to objective when it comes to reporting on the fights.

