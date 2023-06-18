Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Jamahal Hill has responded after Corey Anderson claimed that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC.

Jamahal Hill, UFC

Hill (12-1 MMA), the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight world champion, was not impressed by Anderson’s comments and fired back with the following remarks on his YouTube channel.

“There’s a lot of things I keep hearing that sounds absolutely ridiculous to me. In this video, we have former UFC fighter Corey Anderson, who now fights in Bellator, speaking on how he thinks Vadim Nemkov, the current champion in Bellator, and himself matches up with top fighters in the UFC. To me, some of the things he said were interesting and kinda funny.”

Jamahal Hill continued:

“I don’t know who started this. People started echoing this at some point. I think at first it was supposed to be some sort of disrespect to me. Bellator champions being better than the UFC champions and things like that. Which is completely insane. Cuz, here’s the thing, we’ve seen guys from the UFC go and be successful in Bellator. But we have yet to see that with a Bellator fighter. Now I’m not taking shots at nobody (specific), I’m just simply stating the real. Michael Chandler is phenomenal fighter. He’s a great dude. I love Michael Chandler. Whenever he fights, I will be watching. He is must see TV. Look at his last five fights in the UFC and his last five fights in Bellator. A prime example is Ryan Bader. He couldn’t come close to a title in UFC and now look at him in Bellator.”

Hill’s response caught the attention of Corey Anderson who doubled down on his claims with the following tweet.

“🤣🤣🤣 Ol Sweet Booty @JamahalH in his feelings! Talk about MMA math… didn’t you get your arm snapped by Paul Craig? Sooo that’d make him the best.. I toasted the 44y/o guy you beat to win the belt on 2 weeks notice when he was ranked #3. Other than that, who you beat? NOBODY!!”

Jamahal Hill quickly clapped back at the Bellator light heavyweight contender:

“Bro, you got slept by OSP and you see what I did to him!!! You can’t cut it at the top and u struggling in the B league I lost 1 fight in my life due to injury u took naps we not the same!!! My resume will always read Champion and at the end of the day I WILL BEAT YO ASS PERIOD!”

Jamahal Hill captured the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title back in January of this year by defeating Glover Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is still awaiting his assignment for his first attempted title defense.

Who do you think has the better light heavyweight roster, Bellator or the UFC?

