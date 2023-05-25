Tyson Fury is in talks to return this August in Australia: “I’m gonna crack the c**t inside of two or three rounds”
Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may be back inside the boxing ring this August.
Fury was last seen in action back in late 2022. He put the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Derek Chisora. Fury won the title fight via 10th-round TKO. The booking of the fight was widely panned, as most agreed that Chisora had no business being in a world title bout.
Now, Fury appears to be in talks to have a showdown with unknown boxer Demsey McKean.
Tyson Fury vs Demsey McKean is now in talks, according to McKean's manager Angelo Di Carlo who has said he's held talks with Fury's camp about a potential WBC heavyweight world title fight in August in Australia. [@TheHeraldSun]
Tyson Fury was in Melbourne, Australia this week to support Joseph Parker. Parker defeated Faiga Opelu via first-round TKO, much to the delight of “The Gypsy King.”
Tyson Fury Goes Off On Demsey McKean
Before the bout, Jai McAllister briefly spoke to Fury, who confirmed that he’s looking to face McKean in the near future.
“I’m here in Australia, I’m gonna knock out some big, fat prick called Demsey McKean,” Fury said. “I’m gonna crack him, gonna crack the c**t, yeah inside two, three rounds. Might fight him here in Melbourne or f***ing Sydney, who knows?”
Whether or not the fight comes to fruition remains to be seen. If it does happen, the fight isn’t likely to draw much interest from boxing fans. “The Gypsy King” has been trash talking Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, The Ring, and IBO heavyweight titles. Despite this, no deal has been made.
Fight fans have shared their belief that Fury continues to move the goalposts when it comes to signing on to fight Usyk. There’s a strong belief that Usyk called Fury’s bluff multiple times, verbally agreeing to unfavorable terms. Still, no deal has been made for that fight to happen, and for now, both men appear to be moving on.
