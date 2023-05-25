search

Tyson Fury is in talks to return this August in Australia: “I’m gonna crack the c**t inside of two or three rounds”

By Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may be back inside the boxing ring this August.

Tyson Fury

Fury was last seen in action back in late 2022. He put the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Derek Chisora. Fury won the title fight via 10th-round TKO. The booking of the fight was widely panned, as most agreed that Chisora had no business being in a world title bout.

Now, Fury appears to be in talks to have a showdown with unknown boxer Demsey McKean.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TELLS TYSON FURY “LET’S START TALKING” IF HE’S SERIOUS ABOUT FIGHTING JON JONES

Tyson Fury was in Melbourne, Australia this week to support Joseph Parker. Parker defeated Faiga Opelu via first-round TKO, much to the delight of “The Gypsy King.”

Tyson Fury Goes Off On Demsey McKean

Before the bout, Jai McAllister briefly spoke to Fury, who confirmed that he’s looking to face McKean in the near future.

“I’m here in Australia, I’m gonna knock out some big, fat prick called Demsey McKean,” Fury said. “I’m gonna crack him, gonna crack the c**t, yeah inside two, three rounds. Might fight him here in Melbourne or f***ing Sydney, who knows?”

Whether or not the fight comes to fruition remains to be seen. If it does happen, the fight isn’t likely to draw much interest from boxing fans. “The Gypsy King” has been trash talking Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, The Ring, and IBO heavyweight titles. Despite this, no deal has been made.

Fight fans have shared their belief that Fury continues to move the goalposts when it comes to signing on to fight Usyk. There’s a strong belief that Usyk called Fury’s bluff multiple times, verbally agreeing to unfavorable terms. Still, no deal has been made for that fight to happen, and for now, both men appear to be moving on.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Tyson Fury

Related

Devin Haney

Devin Haney unloads on "sore loser" Vasyl Lomachenko for appealing decision: “He makes excuses as he goes”

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Jon Jones, Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White tells Tyson Fury "let’s start talking" if he's serious about fighting Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

UFC President Dana White is open to promoting Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals DM's that 'Little D*ckhead' Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s been getting a lot of DM’s from Jake Paul lately.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Israel Adesanya weighs in on controversial Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko result: “Most people don't know s**t about boxing”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the controversial decision in the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Eddie Hearn
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn reveals his Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction: "He gets stopped"

Lewis Simpson - May 22, 2023

Eddie Hearn has weighed in and dropped his official prediction for the Summer showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko break down in tears following controversial loss to Devin Haney: “I don’t want to talk about this”

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023
Junto Nakatani
Boxing News

Watch Junto Nakatani score a knockout of the year candidate over Andrew Moloney

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

A world title fight on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko delivered a “Knockout of the Year” candidate.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Pros react after Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko: "This is why I don't watch boxing anymore"

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney put his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney puts his titles on the line against Vasiliy Lomachenko this evening in Las Vegas.

Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor has reacted after Katie Taylor suffered her first pro boxing defeat at the hands of Chantelle Cameron.