Tyson Fury is in talks to return this August in Australia: “I’m gonna crack the c**t inside of two or three rounds”

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may be back inside the boxing ring this August.

Fury was last seen in action back in late 2022. He put the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Derek Chisora. Fury won the title fight via 10th-round TKO. The booking of the fight was widely panned, as most agreed that Chisora had no business being in a world title bout.

Now, Fury appears to be in talks to have a showdown with unknown boxer Demsey McKean.

Tyson Fury vs Demsey McKean is now in talks, according to McKean's manager Angelo Di Carlo who has said he's held talks with Fury's camp about a potential WBC heavyweight world title fight in August in Australia. [@TheHeraldSun] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 23, 2023

Tyson Fury was in Melbourne, Australia this week to support Joseph Parker. Parker defeated Faiga Opelu via first-round TKO, much to the delight of “The Gypsy King.”