UFC President Dana White responds to extortion lawsuit

UFC President Dana White has responded to the extortion lawsuit that was filed against him by Ernesto Joshua Ramos late Friday evening.

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, White was named in a lawsuit filed late Friday that alleged the UFC boss was victimized in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion.

Dana White was included in the Clark County District Court suit filed by Mr. Ramos.

The man charged in the extortion scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, ended up pleading guilty in federal court and served a 366-day prison sentence.

“Ramos on Friday accused White in his suit of breaking a deal in April 2016 to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed. Ramos, 42, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also claims in the suit that he did not demand money from White. And he alleges White’s lawyers provided false derogatory information about him to the FBI to get agents to investigate Ramos on extortion charges.”

This afternoon, Dana White responded to the “bullsh*t” lawsuit filed by Ramos.

“I just found out that a bullsh*t lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million.” Dana White stated. “He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

This is just the latest hurdle thrown in the direction of the brash UFC boss. White has been busy attempting to salvage this month’s UFC 249 event set for April 18, but has yet to confirm a location and venue due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 4, 2020