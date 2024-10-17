Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

By Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Francis Ngannou has teased a finish ahead of his upcoming return to mixed martial arts against Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

This weekend, Francis Ngannou will finally make his return to mixed martial arts. He will do so against Renan Fereira as part of the main event at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant “underdog” ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

As we know, Ngannou has already achieved a great deal in combat sports. From being UFC heavyweight champion to throwing down with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, he’s been able to enjoy the kind of crossover run that has really put him on the map.

A lot of fans believe there’s a good chance this one could go to decision, depending on whether or not both men come flying out of the gate. In the eyes of Ngannou, however, we should be open to all possibilities, and that includes a submission win for ‘The Predator’.

Ngannou has big plans for Ferreira

“He moves a lot and he has good grappling. I mean, he is a black belt,” Ngannou said. “Unless the fight goes longer — if the fight goes past two rounds, I think it’s likely going to end up (being) a decision. Otherwise, if it stays inside two rounds, I think it’s a knockout or why not a submission?

“You know, I’m not a black belt, but I’m not bad too,” Ngannou continued. “I’ve been working on some little tricks.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe is going to happen when Francis Ngannou squares off with Renan Ferreira in their blockbuster heavyweight showdown? Is there a chance we will see UFC take part in a major crossover event with PFL? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Cris Cyborg Holly Holm

Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: "Go in there and get that championship"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison accuses PFL of treating fighters poorly: "The truth will come out"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Two-time PFL championship winner Kayla Harrison responded to founder Donn Davis’s ongoing attacks by shedding a small light on how the league treats its roster.

Francis Ngannou
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall questions Francis Ngannou's elite status outside UFC: "These aren’t the best guys in the world"

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes it’s tough to put Francis Ngannou in an elite class if he isn’t fighting under the UFC banner.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.

Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou explains why he “wouldn't be surprised” if Stipe Miocic beats Jon Jones at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou again taunts Dana White over comments about his UFC pay: "I have all the receipts"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou has responded to UFC President Dana White.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant "underdog" ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou's coach criticizes PFL's lack of promotion for former UFC champ's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

The head coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes the PFL has overlooked one of the biggest aspects of his return to the cage.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou opens up on retirement plans ahead of PFL debut: "I would like to leave at the top of my game"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is discussing retirement ahead of his PFL debut.