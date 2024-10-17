Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”

Francis Ngannou has teased a finish ahead of his upcoming return to mixed martial arts against Renan Ferreira.

This weekend, Francis Ngannou will finally make his return to mixed martial arts. He will do so against Renan Fereira as part of the main event at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

As we know, Ngannou has already achieved a great deal in combat sports. From being UFC heavyweight champion to throwing down with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, he’s been able to enjoy the kind of crossover run that has really put him on the map.

A lot of fans believe there’s a good chance this one could go to decision, depending on whether or not both men come flying out of the gate. In the eyes of Ngannou, however, we should be open to all possibilities, and that includes a submission win for ‘The Predator’.