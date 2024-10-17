Francis Ngannou teases unlikely finish in upcoming MMA return against Renan Ferreira: “I’ve been working on some little tricks”
Francis Ngannou has teased a finish ahead of his upcoming return to mixed martial arts against Renan Ferreira.
This weekend, Francis Ngannou will finally make his return to mixed martial arts. He will do so against Renan Fereira as part of the main event at PFL: Battle of the Giants.
RELATED: Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant “underdog” ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira
As we know, Ngannou has already achieved a great deal in combat sports. From being UFC heavyweight champion to throwing down with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, he’s been able to enjoy the kind of crossover run that has really put him on the map.
A lot of fans believe there’s a good chance this one could go to decision, depending on whether or not both men come flying out of the gate. In the eyes of Ngannou, however, we should be open to all possibilities, and that includes a submission win for ‘The Predator’.
Ngannou has big plans for Ferreira
“He moves a lot and he has good grappling. I mean, he is a black belt,” Ngannou said. “Unless the fight goes longer — if the fight goes past two rounds, I think it’s likely going to end up (being) a decision. Otherwise, if it stays inside two rounds, I think it’s a knockout or why not a submission?
“You know, I’m not a black belt, but I’m not bad too,” Ngannou continued. “I’ve been working on some little tricks.”
Quotes via MMA News
What do you believe is going to happen when Francis Ngannou squares off with Renan Ferreira in their blockbuster heavyweight showdown? Is there a chance we will see UFC take part in a major crossover event with PFL? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira