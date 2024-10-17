Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Tony Ferguson as the latter continues to try and break his unfortunate losing streak in the promotion.

For years now, Tony Ferguson has been seen as a fan favorite. His legendary 12-fight win streak took him to the verge of a UFC lightweight title shot, and he was even able to win the interim belt. With that being said, a lot of newer fans probably can’t remember too much about that.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira offers to train with Tony Ferguson after UFC 274, ‘El Cucuy’ responds

Instead, they focus on the damning statistic that he has lost eight fights in a row. That serves as a UFC record, with Ferguson refusing to walk away from mixed martial arts at the age of 40.

As talks circulate regarding ‘El Cucuy’ being gifted one more fight, his former opponent Charles Oliveira decided to chime in during a recent interview.