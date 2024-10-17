Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

By Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Tony Ferguson as the latter continues to try and break his unfortunate losing streak in the promotion.

Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson

For years now, Tony Ferguson has been seen as a fan favorite. His legendary 12-fight win streak took him to the verge of a UFC lightweight title shot, and he was even able to win the interim belt. With that being said, a lot of newer fans probably can’t remember too much about that.

Instead, they focus on the damning statistic that he has lost eight fights in a row. That serves as a UFC record, with Ferguson refusing to walk away from mixed martial arts at the age of 40.

As talks circulate regarding ‘El Cucuy’ being gifted one more fight, his former opponent Charles Oliveira decided to chime in during a recent interview.

Oliveira defends Ferguson

“He deserves all the respect in the world just to be fighting still. He deserves a standing ovation for everything he’s done in the UFC,” Oliveira said. “But I think the UFC should also give him some help. Put him against someone [around his age] so they can put on a show, and we applaud them.

“The guy doesn’t want to retire,” Oliveira continued. “So, why not get someone with the same vibe to put on a big fight? That would be great. But to put these young kids, kids coming in hungry for attention over a big name like him, that’s a bit complicated. It sucks. The guy is a certain age, and you put him against young kids to fight him? That hurts him a little bit.”

Quotes for MMA Fighting

What do you make of the Tony Ferguson situation? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Charles Oliveira Tony Ferguson UFC

