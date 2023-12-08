Roman Kryklia plans to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 17: “It’s an amazing opportunity”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia understands the rarity of the chance he has in his upcoming bout.

Roman Kryklia

The Ukrainian powerhouse battles Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. The event emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

The significance of this encounter is not lost on Kryklia. The prospect of securing a second World Title in a different discipline is a challenge that he welcomes with open arms.

“My next big goal is to become a champion not only in kickboxing but also in Muay Thai,” he said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, something special for me. I don’t know any other athlete who has reached these heights in two weight classes.”

Kryklia believes that champions should not rest on their laurels. Instead, they should constantly strive to outdo themselves.

“I think that every athlete can’t stop at what he has achieved. And it’s very cool when you have the opportunity to expand your legacy like this,” he said.

Roman Kryklia expresses confidence in switch to Muay Thai

The transition from kickboxing to Muay Thai is no small feat, and Roman Kryklia is well aware of the adjustments needed to navigate this change.

“I don’t care what people think, that I don’t have many fights in Muay Thai. I know this is a big part of my life and a big part of my training process, so we will see,” he said.

Despite the tall order, Kryklia is determined to showcase his adaptability.

“I know this victory will be very special for me because it will be my first title in Muay Thai. And it’s very important for me to be the champion because I started in Muay Thai, and this was my dream at the beginning of my career,” he added.

Facing Kryklia in this monumental clash is Alex Roberts, an Australian debutant who recently claimed the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Kryklia acknowledges what Roberts offers as an opponent. However, he remains optimistic about his ability to settle in and make history.

“I don’t like to wait in the ring,” Kryklia said. “I like to be very aggressive, but I am always ready for all five rounds. So nobody knows how my fight will finish, even me.”

