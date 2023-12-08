Roman Kryklia plans to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 17: “It’s an amazing opportunity”

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia understands the rarity of the chance he has in his upcoming bout.

The Ukrainian powerhouse battles Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. The event emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

The significance of this encounter is not lost on Kryklia. The prospect of securing a second World Title in a different discipline is a challenge that he welcomes with open arms.

“My next big goal is to become a champion not only in kickboxing but also in Muay Thai,” he said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, something special for me. I don’t know any other athlete who has reached these heights in two weight classes.”

Kryklia believes that champions should not rest on their laurels. Instead, they should constantly strive to outdo themselves.

“I think that every athlete can’t stop at what he has achieved. And it’s very cool when you have the opportunity to expand your legacy like this,” he said.