Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the current pound-for-pound debate: “An amazing showcase of heart”

By Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is weighing in on the current pound-for-pound debate.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones

It was just at the start of this month that Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) defeated Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) in his third consecutive lightweight title defense at UFC 302.

Following the victory, the 32-year-old Makhachev was awarded the No. 1 spot in the P4P rankings, dropping heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA) to No. 2.

While some are supporters of Makhachev pulling ahead on Jones in the rankings, UFC CEO Dana White is not one of them and is adamant Jones should still be slotted at number 1.

White, on the ‘FLAGRANT’ podcast, shared:

“When you talk about, truly, right now – and Islam, I love you Islam – the fact that Jon Jones is No. 2 on the pound-for-pound list just goes to show how f*cking stupid – the media votes on that. (It) just goes to show you that they have no f*cking idea. They know nothing about this f*cking sport. Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever.”

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, spoke with Firas Zahabi on the ‘Tristar Gym Youtube Channel’ and gave his insight into the P4P rankings debate:

“I think right now he’s (Makhachev) the best pound-for-pound right now because of his last few performances. Just amazing. An amazing showcase of heart, too, because he had a bad cut on his forehead and Poirier gave him a tough time. Pushed the pace to the edge, and I think that fight is going to make Makhachev even better. These are the fights that make you grow.”

Concluding, ‘Rush’ shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He’s already starting to get to that status right now (as an all-time great). Beating Volkanovski and now his last few performances are amazing.”

Do you agree with Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre that Islam Makhachev has indeed earned the No. 1 P4P ranking? Or are you of the opinion that Jon Jones should never have been moved down to No. 2?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

