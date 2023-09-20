Dana White weighs in on the controversial Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 result: ‘“There is no way in hell that was a 10-8 round”

By Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the 10-8 scorecard from Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Alexa Grasso punches Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

Last weekend, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went to war in the main event of Noche UFC. They battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship and in the end, the result was a split draw. Many felt the outcome itself wasn’t controversial, but instead, they took issue with judge Mike Bell’s 10-8 that he awarded to Grasso in the fifth round of the contest.

While Grasso did enough to win the round, very few fans and pundits could justify the 10-8. Either way, though, she was able to retain her belt, leaving the future of the division uncertain.

In a recent media scrum, Dana White gave his thoughts on what went down in Las Vegas.

White questions Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 scorecard

“I was on vacation when this thing happened and I’m sitting in my house, and when I found out one of the judges scored 10-8, I’m like this guy should be f***ing investigated for this. This is the craziest s*** I’ve ever seen in my life and as I started to talk to people, there’s a seminar tomorrow with the Athletic Commission on 10-8s. Hopefully they can get this cleared up. There’s so much at stake in a title fight. [It’s] more than just money, show and win, pay-per-view, championships and legacies.

“You have to have the best of the best in title fights. They’ve assured me that this guy isn’t a bad guy, he just f***ed up and made a mistake. It’s unfortunate and there’s no way in hell that was a 10-8 round.”

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

