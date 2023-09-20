Ciryl Gane opens up on “traumatizing” home robbery that occurred during his UFC Paris fight

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his house being robbed during his UFC Paris fight against Serghei Spivac.

As Gane was headlining the event earlier this month, a robber broke into Ciryl’s house and stole items totaling over $150,000 Euros. Some of the items the robber took included jewelry and a Rolex watch. It was difficult to process for Gane who didn’t hear about the robbery until after his TKO win.

“It’s not only my country, I suppose you have this everywhere the world, but yeah, in my country, unfortunately, when you are a little bit famous now — you see MMA in France, everybody talks about that, and everybody can see how much I can win,” Gane said on The MMA Hour. “So yeah, he did a great job because he waited [until my] fight, the last fight. He waited the night and he went out [to my] home and he did some bulls***.”

When asked how much and what exactly was stolen, Ciryl Gane said it was too much.

According to Ciryl Gane, the robbery took place while he was at the arena, but before his fight happened. Gane’s wife tried to handle it and not stress the Frenchman, which he’s glad for.

“My wife saw that at first, because he did it around 8 p.m. [right before the fight], and so she went to the babysitter, she dropped the girls [off] and she came back, and when she came back she found all of the [chaos] at the home,” Gane said. “But she keep that [to herself], and after, when we went to bed after the fight, she told me unfortunately. But she did really good because I saw nothing, I saw nothing about [it before the fight].”

“This is can be really traumatizing for the girls if they [saw it happening],” Gane added. “You get hurt sometimes, [there are] some stories about that. It’s not fun. It’s really not fun. So, yes, my wife has some traumatizing [aftereffects from the break-in], but she’s OK, and we’re going to fix that.”

Ciryl Gane ended up scoring a second-round TKO win over Serghei Spivac to return to the win column after the submission loss to Jon Jones earlier this year.