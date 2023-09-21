Dana White to keep Mexican Independence Day tradition going: “I’ll go into an opposing arena and go head-to-head”

By Zain Bando - September 20, 2023

Despite being on vacation, UFC CEO Dana White was plugged into the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Dana White zuffa boxing

Although the fight was declared a split draw, White, 54, is keen on seeing the trilogy in 2024. So much so that he is already planning future installments of Noche UFC in the years to come.

Speaking to the media after Week 7 of Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, White pulled no punches when discussing taking the Mexican Independence Day date (Sept. 16) away from boxing.

In previous years, the annual event has been reserved for events featuring Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who is thought to be the one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

”I will get that date every year from now on,” Dana White said.

Dana White added preferential treatment as a non-concern, guaranteeing an event would take place every year regardless of whether or not the fights take place at T-Mobile Arena, which is where Grasso-Shevchenko 2 was held.

”I don’t care if somebody here in town gets the date at the arena,” White said. “I’ll go into an opposing arena and go head-to-head with them next year. I’m doing this for the rest of my reign here.”

White said it doesn’t matter who the UFC is competing against either, boxing or otherwise.

”[Noche UFC] was a massive success for us,” White said. “This is something I’ve been thinking about since the day we bought this company. All my chips are all-in on Mexico.”

The event marked the 16th event in 17 weekends for the UFC. After hosting another Fight Night event Saturday between Rafael Fiziev and Mateus Gamrot from the UFC APEX, the promotion will go on hiatus before rounding out the last half of the 2023 schedule.

Grasso and Shevchenko’s fight of the year-like performance could be the start of a new tradition for Mexican MMA fans.

What do you make of Dana White’s comments regarding Noche UFC? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

