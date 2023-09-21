Dillon Danis gets restraining order after no-showing Nina Agdal hearing

Dillon Danis did not show up for his hearing on Tuesday for the restraining order filed by Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal.

According to MMAFighting, Danis didn’t show up which forced the judge to enforce its conditions. Also, Danis “and all persons in active concert or participation with him” are forbidden from posting “sexually explicit photographs” of Agdal without her permission, New Jersey federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo ordered.

The judge claims it was in the public’s interest to make Dillon Danis stop posting sexually explicit photos of Nina Agdal which he has been doing every day, since his boxing match against Logan Paul on Oct. 14 was announced.

Nina Agdal filed the lawsuit earlier this month, and Dillon Danis has done his best to try and avoid being served. He has posted photos and videos of people outside his apartment trying to serve him, but he finally was served. Agdal’s lawsuit alleges Danis violated state and federal revenge porn laws by posting a photo from over 10 years ago. That photo was reportedly taken from a hack of her Snapchat back in 2022.

Logan Paul’s fiancee claims that she “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” from the posts Dillon Danis has made against her. On Wednesday morning, Danis posted another photo of Agdal, but following the court-ordered mandate, it’s uncertain if he will post another photo on Thursday morning.

Dillon Danis has not fought since Bellator 222 in June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round. He’s 2-0 as a pro fighter and in his debut, the jiu-jitsu fighter submitted Kyle Walker in the first round.

Since his last fight, Bellator president Scott Coker has tried to get Danis booked, but nothing has come to fruition. He is now scheduled to box Paul on Oct. 14, but the YouTuber has been worried Danis won’t show up.