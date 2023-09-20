Bryce Mitchell declares himself the UFC’s “cash cow” ahead of return fight against Dan Ige

Bryce Mitchell believes he’s the UFC’s cash cow and the biggest draw in the featherweight division.

Mitchell is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 against Dan Ige. It’s his first fight since December when he lost to Ilia Topuria by second-round submission.

Although Mitchell is ranked 10th and has yet to headline a UFC card, he claims he’s the biggest star in the featherweight division.

“I don’t think I’ll have to call out no names, but I think there will be a realization that I’m the cash cow,” Bryce Mitchell said at UFC Vegas 79 media day. “Eventually, somebody will realize they are sitting on gold. They think I’m fools gold, I’m not, I’m real gold, they are sitting on gold, they need to cash me out. I am the cash cow, there ain’t another pay-per-view draw like me in this division.

“I am the cash cow, it’s time to cash me out. I’m ready, I’m begging them, please give me a big fight, I’m begging them. I’m waiting, but obviously, I don’t deserve none of that if I can’t beat Dan Ige. That will be a hell of a completion between me and Ige. But, if I beat Ige, who’s to stay I don’t deserve a top-five a top-three, a top-two (opponent). Like I said I’m the cash cow, they are going to realize that, and once they do they are going to love me even more,” Mitchell continued.

If Bryce Mitchell does beat Dan Ige on Saturday night, perhaps he does get a main event as he wants. There’s no question that Mitchell thinks he deserves it and is hopeful that does happen. Whether or not he will get that, or the UFC views him as a massive star he thinks is uncertain.