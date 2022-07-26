Dana White responds to fan backlash after gifting Kyle from Nelk Boys $250k in cash for his birthday: “Go f**k yourself”

Dana White is responding to fan backlash after gifting Kyle from Nelk Boys $250K in cash for his birthday.

It was just two weeks ago that the UFC President surprised Kyle Forgeard with $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Shortly after White’s gift was made public, several current and former UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective thoughts on the matter.

Dana White recently spoke to Pat McAfee on Twitter and sent a very strong message to those who are criticizing his gift of $250K to Kyle from the Nelk Boys.

When asked about the gift, UFC President, Dana White has this to say:

“I’m glad you asked me that question. Let me set the record straight. First of all, all these people on the internet – go f**k yourself.”

“I’ll spend my money however the f**k I want to spend my money.”

Continuing Dana White spoke about the Nelk Boys saying:

"If you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done, those kid have never asked me for anything, ever."

“If you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done, those kid have never asked me for anything, ever.”

“They couldn’t be better people. Kyle has done so many things for me. And believe me the $250K I gave him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that kid has done for me.”

“So don’t count other people’s money and mind your own f**king business.”

Obviously Dana White is not interested in hearing fans or fighters complain about he chooses to spend his money.