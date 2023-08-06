Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was headlined by a catchweight fight featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Rob Font.

Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a decision victory over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, ‘The Sandman’ had earned a TKO victory over Song Yadong in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (20-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez. That finish had put Font back into the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Nashville main event did not result in the fire fight most fans were hoping for. Cory Sandhagen utilized his grappling skills to keep Rob Font pinned on the canvas for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. While it wasn’t the most exciting performance, it was a strong showing for ‘The Sandman’.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ below:

Interesting fight. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 6, 2023

Tune in on @ESPNPlus and watch my lil bro Cory Sandhagen fight this will be a good competition between him and Font. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023

Sandhagen starting out with an aggressive mustache I like it — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023

Very interesting scrap so far. Lots of wrestling. Let’s see what RD 2 looks like. #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

Rob Font accepting to lay on his back for too long. Catch your breath then move. Sandhagen showing brilliance on his TD timing and top control. Welcome to the Dark Side, Cory! 😈 #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

After watching 3 RDs of dominance, @MerabDvalishvil and I, are accepting wrestling applications for the bantamweight division. #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

Oh my…. Terrified now… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

Don’t anyone ever tell me or Merab that we’re boring and don’t do anything with takedowns. The audacity lol #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Rob Font at UFC Nashville:

Wow what an epic fight — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 6, 2023

Respectfully, this fight was shit. #UFCNashville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 6, 2023

