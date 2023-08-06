Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was headlined by a catchweight fight featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a decision victory over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, ‘The Sandman’ had earned a TKO victory over Song Yadong in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (20-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez. That finish had put Font back into the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Nashville main event did not result in the fire fight most fans were hoping for. Cory Sandhagen utilized his grappling skills to keep Rob Font pinned on the canvas for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. While it wasn’t the most exciting performance, it was a strong showing for ‘The Sandman’.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Rob Font at UFC Nashville:

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his victory over Rob Font this evening in Tennessee?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Rob Font UFC UFC Nashville

