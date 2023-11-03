Derrick Lewis vows to KO Jailton Almeida “in the first minute” of UFC Sao Paulo

By Cole Shelton - November 3, 2023

Derrick Lewis has shared a bold prediction for his UFC Sao Paulo main event against Jailton Almeida.

Derrick Lewis, UFC

Lewis stepped up on about a month’s notice to face Almeida in Brazil in the headlining spot of UFC Sao Paulo. Heading into the scrap, ‘The Black Beast’ is a sizeable betting underdog, but he isn’t paying much attention to that. Lewis knows he’s been counted out plenty of times before and is confident he will KO Almeida early to silence the crowd.

“I believe I’m a bad matchup with anyone,” Derrick Lewis said on the UFC promo video. “The way my attitude goes into the Octagon, it’s unpredictable. I don’t know what Almeida’s game plan is, I think Almeida’s game plan right now is to just not get hit. If I catch him, what’s going to happen? I believe we are going to play Uno, me him in the Octagon sit Indian style, what else (do) you think is gonna happen if I touch him?

“I’m a very dangerous guy, I believe I’m getting better with age, as long as I move forward I believe I get the job done. He’s going to want to take the fight to the ground, try and get me tired, I believe he’s going to be in for a rude awakening,” Lewis continued. “I believe I have the advantage in this fight, I’m going to get it done in the first minute, his game plan is going to go out the window.”

If Derrick Lewis does KO Jailton Almeida in the first minute at UFC Sao Paulo it would be a statement-making performance. It would also be the second straight fight that Lewis has accomplished the feat as he’s coming off a 33-second knockout over Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Lewis is currently ranked 10th at heavyweight and would be in line for a big fight next time out with an upset win here.

Related

Vince McMahon and Dana White

Dana White reflects on time Vince McMahon prevented UFC from getting NBC deal: "He saw everybody as competition"

Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker apologizes for his reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Robert Whittaker is apologizing for his reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski.

Vinc Pichel, UFC
Vinc Pichel

Vinc Pichel says he "decided to take away" Ismael Bonfim's "ability to fight and make money" after the Brazilian missed weight

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2023

Vinc Pichel has opened up on why he declined to fight Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo after the Brazilian missed weight.

Vinc Pichel
UFC

Two fights nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Two fights have been nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts.

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder
UFC

Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Edson Barboza is sharing his wild facial transformation following his war with Sodiq Yusuff.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
UFC

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

CM Punk
Mickey Gall

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.