Video | New champs Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko show off their dance moves backstage at UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko showed off their dance moves last night after their respective wins at UFC 306.

Last night, two new champions were crowned at the Sphere in Las Vegas. First, Valentina Shevchenko defeated Alexa Grasso to reclaim her UFC women’s flyweight championship. Then, shortly afterward, Merab Dvalishvili dominated Sean O’Malley to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. As you can imagine, both were pretty overjoyed.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling sounds off after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “That’s what a fair fight looks like”

Both individuals were clearly overcome with emotion as a result of their triumphs in the Octagon. They likely celebrated long into the night, and they deserved to do so given how much they’ve sacrificed in order to reach the top of the mountain.

As it turns out, Dvalishvili and Shevchenko even took time to celebrate with each other, as seen by this backstage footage.