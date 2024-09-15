Video | New champs Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko show off their dance moves backstage at UFC 306
Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko showed off their dance moves last night after their respective wins at UFC 306.
Last night, two new champions were crowned at the Sphere in Las Vegas. First, Valentina Shevchenko defeated Alexa Grasso to reclaim her UFC women’s flyweight championship. Then, shortly afterward, Merab Dvalishvili dominated Sean O’Malley to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. As you can imagine, both were pretty overjoyed.
Both individuals were clearly overcome with emotion as a result of their triumphs in the Octagon. They likely celebrated long into the night, and they deserved to do so given how much they’ve sacrificed in order to reach the top of the mountain.
As it turns out, Dvalishvili and Shevchenko even took time to celebrate with each other, as seen by this backstage footage.
The new champs are dancing the night away in Las Vegas 💃🏻 🕺🏽 #UFC306
Dvalishvili and Shevchenko dance the night away
While there are many O’Malley and Grasso fans out there, it’s hard not to feel good for both of these fighters. For Shevchenko, she had to work incredibly hard in order to get back to the top after losing her belt to Alexa. For Dvalishvili, he has spent his entire career to earn that belt and at the age of 33, he’s finally done it.
With that being said, the real challenge truly does start now. They will be required to defend the belts against some incredibly tough opposition as we look ahead to the new year.
Which victory was more impressive of the two: Merab Dvalishvili’s or Valentina Shevchenko’s? Do you anticipate that we will see these two champions share the same card again in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
