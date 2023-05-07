search

Dana White reacts to Burns vs. Muhammad, confirms Belal is next for the winner of Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

By Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

UFC President Dana White has given his reaction to the Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns fight.

Muhammad and Burns shared the Octagon inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. This welterweight tilt served as the co-main event and had title implications. Going into the fight, Burns told reporters that both he and Muhammad were guaranteed that the winner of this fight would receive a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity after Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Muhammad’s striking certainly got the better of Burns en route to a unanimous decision victory. With that said, fight fans praised “Durinho” for his toughness, suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury, but gutting it out for five rounds. UFC President Dana White also had praise for Burns during the UFC 288 post-fight press conference.

“I’m always impressed with Gilbert Burns,” White said. “His fight with Khamzat Chimaev was unbelievable, and then what he did in Miami a few weeks ago was unbelievable. And the fact that he wanted to turn around this fast, nothing but respect for that kid. To think that he would fight with one shoulder is not shocking. He’s an absolute savage.”

When asked if Muhammad is a lock to face the winner of Edwards vs. Covington, the UFC boss made his answer short and sweet.

“Yeah,” White said. “100 percent.”

Muhammad has now gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. The bout that ended in a no contest was against the reigning 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards. In his lengthy string of wins, Muhammad has beaten the likes of Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

Time will tell when the UFC will book Edwards vs. Covington. “Rocky” is targeting a return in October, as he’s been dealing with some injuries. Edwards has expressed his desire to fight on the Abu Dhabi card later this year.

