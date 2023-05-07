UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October of last year (see that here). ‘Remember The Name’ has not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, this after recently scoring a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 287 event. Prior to that victory, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a submission win over Neil Magny.

Round one of the UFC 288 co-headliner begins and Gilbert Burns throws a jab to get things started. He lands a straight right. A big low kick from ‘Durinho’. Belal Muhammad is switching his stances a lot in the early going. He throws a kick but it is blocked. Belal with a pair of nice left hands up the middle. Burns returns fire with a right that partially connects. He throws another that connects flush. Muhammad with a nice left. He lands a good body kick. Burns shoots for a takedown. He gets it, but Belal scrambles right back up to his feet. He hammers ‘Durinho’ with another hard kick to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Belal with a left and Burns goes down. The Brazilian gets right back up but eats another hard kick to the body. Muhammad with a high kick that stuns Burns. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 288 co-main event begins and Gilbert Burns lands a low kick. Belal Muhammad returns fire with a hard kick to the body. Another low kick from Burns. ‘Remember The Name’ continues to have success with his left kick. ‘Durinho’ with a low kick. The welterweight contenders trade kicks in the pocket. Belal with a left hook that lands flush. He is moving very well here and switching up his stances nicely. Another hard kick to the body lands for Muhammad. He is pressing the action and making ‘Durinho’ miss. Belal Muhammad misses with a high kick. Gilbert Burns with a low kick, but Belal has him on his back foot. Another body kick from Muhammad. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 288 co-headliner begins and Belal Muhammad is instantly back on the attack. Gilbert Burns with a low kick. Belal lands a body kick. ‘Durinho’ feints with a shot. Belal tags him with a left kick. He lands another. Three minutes remain in the third round. Burns continues to be on his back foot. Belal with a jab, but it is blocked. A pair of right high kicks from Muhammad. Gilbert blocked both but his arm looks jacked. Belal Muhammad with a hard left kick to the ribs. Gilbert Burns answers with a knee to the body. Less than two minutes remain in the round. Belal continues to pepper Gilbert with left kicks. The crowd is getting frustrated. Burns is shaking out his right arm. He might be hurt. Another left kick from ‘Remember The Name’. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 288 co-main event begins and Gilbert Burns told his corner between rounds that he can’t throw his left hand. Belal Muhammad with another hard kick to the body. He looks phenomenal tonight. Just as I say that Burns lands a pair of big right hands. Belal answers with another left kick to the body. He lands another. Burns returns fire with a right high kick that partially connects. He lands a left kick to the body. Burns with a huge right. Belal appears to be ok. He lands a knee. ‘Durinho’ with a nice low kick. Belal with a combination. And another. He has Burns backing up now. One minute remains in the fourth round. Belal Muhammad continues to maintain pressure and land some big shots. Burns with a big counter right. Belal just eats it and continues to press the action. Round four comes to an end.

The fifth and final round begins and Gilbert Burns shoots for a takedown. Belal Muhammad shrugs him off and lands a kick. He continues to batter the ribs and right arm of ‘Durinho’. The Brazilian looks visibly dejected here. Muhammad with a high kick. Burns returns fire with a low kick.

Official UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

