Dana White reacts to brawl between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen: “Had to be fight of the night”

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the brawl that took place between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

As we know, Dana White isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, White has been as ruthless and cut-throat as they come. While some may not like that, the fact of the matter is that he’s been incredibly successful with that model. At this point, he rarely feels the need to hold back – and that includes talking about other promotions.

Last weekend, UFC fighters Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen got into a brawl. It happened in the wake of a PFL event, with the two men throwing down at what seemed to be a casino. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if anyone was seriously injured.

Of course, that didn’t stop White from making the following comment regarding PFL.