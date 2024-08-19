Dana White reacts to brawl between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen: “Had to be fight of the night”

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the brawl that took place between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl

As we know, Dana White isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, White has been as ruthless and cut-throat as they come. While some may not like that, the fact of the matter is that he’s been incredibly successful with that model. At this point, he rarely feels the need to hold back – and that includes talking about other promotions.

Last weekend, UFC fighters Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen got into a brawl. It happened in the wake of a PFL event, with the two men throwing down at what seemed to be a casino. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if anyone was seriously injured.

RELATED: UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event

Of course, that didn’t stop White from making the following comment regarding PFL.

White mocks PFL

“@JPForProgress @AlexBehunin Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL.”

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Dana White, it’s that he doesn’t really see other promotions as a threat in MMA. He doesn’t have much reason to, either, given that there’s a real monopoly over the sport. The Ultimate Fighting Championship has worked hard to be the biggest player in town in the last few decades, and they aren’t about to surrender that title anytime soon.

When it comes to Allen and Vettori, something tells us they may wind up colliding at some point down the road.

What do you make of Dana White’s shot at PFL? Do you believe that mixed martial arts would be in a better place if the UFC was more willing to do cross-promotion fights? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

