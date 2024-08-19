Magomed Ankalaev slams “biggest chicken” Alex Pereira for his callout of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis
UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has slammed divisional champion Alex Pereira for calling out Dricus du Plessis.
As we know, Alex Pereira is the reigning king of the UFC light heavyweight division. He’s also set to return later this year to defend the crown against Khalil Rountree Jr. It comes on the heels of an incredible year thus far for him, in which he has knocked out Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka to retain the belt.
Of course, someone who has been calling for a shot for a while is Magomed Ankalaev. He’ll take on Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308, with many believing he should’ve been given a title shot against Pereira. However, that hasn’t come to fruition.
Instead, ‘Poatan’ declared after UFC 305 that he’s interested in moving back down to middleweight. If he did, he’d be challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.
As you can imagine, Ankalaev wasn’t a big fan of him saying this.
@AlexPereiraUFC biggest chicken in the Ufc he call out guys middleweight he 40 pound more than them I am the only guy he doesn’t even mention my name I promise I’m gonna handle my business in October and I’m gonna knock you out under 2 round
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 18, 2024
Ankalaev hits out at Pereira
There’s no denying that this would be an incredible contest if it were to happen. Alas, while both men may have other business to attend to, something tells us we’re going to get this collision in the near future.
Do you believe we will see Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev at some point in the next twelve months? If it does happen, who do you back to win the fight and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
