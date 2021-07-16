Dana White explains why former US President Donald Trump did not make the UFC 264 broadcast: “Massive f–k up by my production team”

UFC president Dana White has explained why former US President Donald Trump did not make it onto the UFC 264 broadcast.

It’s been well documented for many years now that White and Trump are close friends. The former leader of the free world did a lot to help the Ultimate Fighting Championship in its early days and in return, Dana has taken part in numerous rallies and events en-route to Trump winning the keys to the White House.

Now, even after he’s left office, Trump is still attending UFC events as a fan, as he did for UFC 264 last weekend.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White revealed why Trump didn’t actually end up making it onto the broadcast itself.

“We were getting ready to show him right between the co-main and main events,” White said.

We had some kind of glitch in the truck. Then the Conor fight ended up ending in the second round so we never got a chance,” he said.

“Let me tell you — massive f–k up by my production team,” White said. “But it’s live TV and these things happen.”

White has already spoken about the sheer volume of celebrities that requested tickets for UFC 264 and, of course, Donald Trump was always going to be top of the list with regards to who actually got them.

Many fans feel as if politics and sport shouldn’t intertwine but if we’ve seen anything over the course of the last few years, it’s that they have a much closer relationship than most would like to admit.

Do you think Donald Trump will make another appearance at a big UFC event soon? What do you think of his friendship with Dana White? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!