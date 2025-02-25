Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull
UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.
As we now know, Patricio Pitbull has officially been signed to a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s set to make his official debut at UFC 314, with the plan being for him to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez at featherweight. Of course, many fans are already wondering about the possibility of him going on to compete for a world title.
Right now, it’s too early to say what’ll happen. In equal measure, Pitbull is 37 years of age and will turn 38 this summer. If he’s going to get a crack at the championship, it’ll likely have to come sooner rather than later.
In a recent media scrum, Dana White spoke about signing Pitbull and what the future could hold for him.
White discusses Pitbull signing
“A phone call with him (convinced us),” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 252 post-fight news conference in Seattle. “I think that obviously he’s going to get the opportunity now to come in and challenge himself against the best in the world, and no matter where he’s at in his career, beating Yair is a big deal.”
Dana was then asked about the possibility of Pitbull’s potential as a title contender.
“If he comes and he beats Yair, I don’t know, we’ll see how this thing plays out,” White said. “But massive opportunity for him, and we’re excited to give him it.”
Do you believe we will eventually see Patricio Pitbull earn himself a world championship opportunity in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
