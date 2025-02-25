Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.

As we now know, Patricio Pitbull has officially been signed to a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s set to make his official debut at UFC 314, with the plan being for him to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez at featherweight. Of course, many fans are already wondering about the possibility of him going on to compete for a world title.

Right now, it’s too early to say what’ll happen. In equal measure, Pitbull is 37 years of age and will turn 38 this summer. If he’s going to get a crack at the championship, it’ll likely have to come sooner rather than later.

In a recent media scrum, Dana White spoke about signing Pitbull and what the future could hold for him.