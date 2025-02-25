Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

In case you missed the news overnight, Dan Hooker will no longer be competing against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March. He seems to have suffered a hand injury that will put him on the shelf for an undisclosed period of time, leaving Gaethje without an opponent.

For the UFC 313 card, this is a big blow. Hooker vs Gaethje was one of the main attractions behind this event and while the main event is still solid, it certainly feels as if they need to put something in as a new co-main event in order to really bolster it.

Thankfully for the promotion, both Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot have voiced their interest in stepping in to replace Hooker in Las Vegas.