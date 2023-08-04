Nate Diaz recalls a story of Dana White taking him gambling and giving him “a bunch of money”
Diaz and White had a very up-and-down relationship throughout his time in the UFC. But, when he was younger, the Stockton native revealed he would gamble with White, and the UFC boss gave him a bunch of money.
Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Diaz was talking to the Nelk boys about gambling with White when he brought up his unique story.
“On the most part We hung out a bunch of times. He took me gambling like how he takes you guys gambling and then he drops me a bunch of money before too. He’s always pretty cool and we’re just chilling. So, we actually got a good relationship,” Nate Diaz said.
Diaz claims White let him keep all the money
The Nelk Boys brought up that Dana White would give them 50k or cover their losses when Nate Diaz revealed that is what happened to him. White would also let Diaz keep all the money, which was huge for him as it happened when he was around 22 years old.
“He did that when I was a kid to me, too and I was like, ‘wow.’ He was like, ‘Hey, go cash out let’s go to the next spot.’ I brought all his money back, he’s like, ‘Keep that all,’ ‘yes!’ I was young, I was 22. I was like, ‘F**k yeah,'” Diaz continued.
Not only would Nate Diaz get to keep thousands of dollars from Dana White, but he claimed White would still bet a ton of money even back then.
“I remember he had like hundreds of racks and s**t,” Diaz said. “I can’t remember, it was a long time ago, but it was a lot of money. I remember when he had me cash out and just keep the money. Like f**k that’s hella money, this fool just won hella more money, I was telling my homies back home.”
Nate Diaz ended up competing 27 times in the UFC and went 16-11. He fought out his UFC contract and is set to box Jake Paul on Saturday.
