Nate Diaz recalls a story of Dana White taking him gambling and giving him “a bunch of money”

Nate Diaz says he used to go gambling with UFC president Dana White.

Diaz and White had a very up-and-down relationship throughout his time in the UFC. But, when he was younger, the Stockton native revealed he would gamble with White, and the UFC boss gave him a bunch of money.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast, Diaz was talking to the Nelk boys about gambling with White when he brought up his unique story.

Nate Diaz says when he was younger Dana White used to take him gambling.https://t.co/YR68IFhxtG pic.twitter.com/3nhPnhfUS7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 4, 2023

“On the most part We hung out a bunch of times. He took me gambling like how he takes you guys gambling and then he drops me a bunch of money before too. He’s always pretty cool and we’re just chilling. So, we actually got a good relationship,” Nate Diaz said.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje changes tune as he’s now interested in fighting Conor McGregor.