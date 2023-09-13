Dana White clarifies UFC middleweight title picture: “Never once did I say we’re going to do this f*cking rematch”

The UFC middleweight division isn’t short on contenders, and Dana White is well aware of it.

At the conclusion of UFC 293, the 185-pound division was turned upside down with one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion. With how dominant Strickland looked in the fight, it left many to wonder if the UFC would forgo an immediate rematch in favor of a fresh matchup.

During the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Dana White told reporters that an immediate rematch sounded intriguing. White never confirmed that this was set in stone, but some of the stories he’s read has left him shaking his head.

