Wyatt Hendrickson opens up on possible move to MMA after recent NCAA title win: “I love everything about it”

NCAA wrestling champion Wyatt Hendrickson is open to a move to MMA.

The 24-year-old is fresh off his meeting with Gable Steveson in the finals of the NCAA Championships last month. The Olympian entered the match riding a 70-match winning streak, and was widely expected to add another championship to his resume. Instead, Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history. With Donald Trump watching on, the Oklahoma State wrestler pulled off the upset with a takedown in the final seconds.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with the Lieutenant instantly becoming a star. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Wyatt Hendrickson discussed his newfound fame, as well as his upset win over Steveson. During the discussion, the wrestler was asked about potentially crossing over to MMA. Many high-profile wrestlers, including Steveson, have shown interest in a move to the cage, and Hendrickson is of the same mindset.

While the 24-year-old wouldn’t commit to the idea while speaking with Helwani, he’s clearly a fan of the sport. Wyatt Hendrickson added, however, that he’s not exactly a fan of getting hit in the face. However, if the wrestler feels like he can keep himself safe in the cage, he’ll jump at the opportunity. Until then, Hendrickson plans on serving in the Air Force.

RELATED: PFL EXECUTIVE DOUBTS JAKE PAUL WILL EVER ACTUALLY FIGHT IN MMA: “HE’S NOT GOING TO FIGHT ANYBODY”

“I love MMA. I love everything about it… I love punching people in the face, but obviously getting punched in the face sucks, getting hit in the head… As long as I can do whatever I want to do safely, I’m obviously going to do what I can.”@Wyatt_Hendrick on a possible… pic.twitter.com/RROzsOolfI — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2025

Wyatt Hendrickson comments on possible move to MMA after recent upset win over Gable Steveson

“I think there’s a lot of exciting stuff that could possibly happen.” Wyatt Hendrickson stated when asked about moving to the UFC or WWE. “So, as a member of the United States Air Force, I will actually be able to go back. I plan on serving another five years after my wrestling career… [But], I love MMA. I love everything about it. But one thing, I love punching people in the face. But, obviously, being punched in the face sucks, getting hit in the head. I do have a little bit of history with some concussions, and there could be some caution there.”

It’s worth noting that the wrestler’s coach, David Taylor, has previously stated that he could thrive in the WWE. However, Wyatt Hendrickson feels that he’s better suited for a move to the cage.

He continued, “But, I really think I need to get some gloves on and see how it feels. Obviously, it’s no joke. MMA is no joke. Getting punched by someone who knows how to punch, getting knocked out is not super fun. As long as I can do what I want to do safely, I’m going to do what I can. I’ve done a little bit [of MMA training]… But my main goal right now is wrestling. I’m just putting all effort and time into that. But, I have messed around a little bit, but haven’t taken it too seriously.”

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you want to see Wyatt Hendrickson fight in MMA?