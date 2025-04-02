Josh Emmett believes Lerone Murphy is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC Vegas 105: “He’s still learning on the job”
Josh Emmett believes that Lerone Murphy will be in for a rude awakening at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.
Emmett is set to headline the Fight Night card from the Apex on Saturday against Murphy in a pivotal featherweight scrap. Emmett is set to make his 15th UFC appearance and will be headlining for the third time. Heading into the bout, Emmett believes his experience will be a factor as he thinks Lerone Murphy is still learning on the job.
“I know he says he’s been working on his weaknesses, hence be his grappling and his wrestling. I have seen some improvement in his later fights, I know he says he’s still learning on the job,” Emmett said at UFC Vegas 105 media day. “There’s no learning on the job when you’re in there with me. We will see, he’s good, but he’s never fought anybody like me. I know he thinks he has fought someone similar to me, but no one that he has fought is even close to me. He’s going to be in for a rude awakening on Saturday night.”
Josh Emmett is known for his KO power, so if he does connect, he can put Lerone Murphy out, which is why he says his foe can’t be learning on the job.
Josh Emmett plans to make a statement against Lerone Murphy
Entering UFC Vegas 105, Josh Emmett is the betting underdog, but he doesn’t care.
Instead, Emmett is oozing with confidence that he will be able to knock out Murphy. If he wins, he isn’t sure where it puts him, but he believes he will be closing in on a title shot.
“I’ve never been in a boring fight. I know what the UFC wants to see. I know what the fans want to see. They are excited when I’m on a card because with every strike I throw, I’m trying to end the fight,” Emmett said. “I don’t think I have to go out there and make a statement, but I’m going to. The goal is to be a world champion; that is always the goal. Murphy wasn’t the original opponent that I wanted because he is behind me. It’s a high risk for really no reward. But, at the end of the day, I’ve never turned a fight. I’ve always fogut these fights, I’ve fought the best in the world. So I should be able to go out there, handle business, and see what’s next.”
Emmett is 19-4 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Bryce Mitchell.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Josh Emmett Lerone Murphy UFC