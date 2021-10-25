Dana White says UFC 271 pay-per-view targeted for Seattle or major Canadian city

UFC president Dana White says that the upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view is being targeted for Seattle or a major Canadian city.

TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter spoke to White on Monday, and the UFC president confirmed that UFC 271 is being considered for either Seattle or somewhere in Canada. The event is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2022, and is set to be headlined by the rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Just spoke to Dana White who tells me that UFC 271, expected to be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whitaker is being targeted for either Seattle or a major Canadian city on February 12, 2022. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 25, 2021

Just spoke to Dana White who tells me that UFC 271, expected to be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whitaker is being targeted for either Seattle or a major Canadian city on February 12, 2022.

The last time the UFC went to Seattle was back in 2013 when the promotion held the Demetrious Johnson vs. John Moraga UFC on FOX card at Key Arena. The last time the UFC went to Canada, meanwhile, was in September 2019 when Justin Gaethje fought Donald Cerrone in a Fight Night headliner. For those MMA fans in both Seattle and in Canada, then, it has been a long time coming since the UFC has been to each locale.

The UFC has been forced to hold the majority of its events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas over the past year due to COVID-19, but recently, it has started to hold events in different locations. In November, the promotion goes back to New York City for the first time since 2019, while the UFC will then go back to California for UFC 270 in January, the first event to take place in that state since UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 in August 2019.

It is fair to say that the fans in Seattle and in Canada have waited a long time for an event, and it will be interesting to see where White decides he will host UFC 271.

Where do you hope Dana White brings the UFC 271 pay-per-view, Seattle or in Canada?