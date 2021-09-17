Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 targeted for January

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is being targeted for January.

Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision back in June at UFC 263, and the hope was that the UFC would be able to get the middleweight champ back in the cage one more time before 2021 was up. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel and quarantine rules for fighters in Australia and New Zealand, it has become difficult for the UFC to get this fight booked. In fact, as White told The Daily Telegraph in a recent interview, he is now targeting the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight to take place next year.

“That’s what we’re working on, we’re working on January,” White said.

While White stopped short of making any sort of promises about the fight, he did say that he is confident he will be able to book it eventually. Unfortunately, the fight will likely take place in the United States rather than in Australia or in New Zealand as was originally hoped. But while the location might not be ideal, this is going to be an incredible fight regardless of where it happens as the two best middleweights in MMA go at it.

“Listen, I don’t to be all cocky and sh*t, but we will do everything in our power to get that worked out,” White said about Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2. That’s a fight we want to make so we’re working on it. I will get that done. Although you know what sucks? With everything that’s going on right now, when you think about that fight, that fight should be done over there (in Australia or New Zealand). But that ain’t gonna happen.”

