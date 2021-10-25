Oron Kahlon calls Afghani fighter Javid Basharat a ‘terrorist’ during faceoff for Contender Series fight

Oron Kahlon is set to fight Javid Basharat for a UFC contract on Tuesday night in Week 9 of the Contender Series and the faceoff had an ugly scene.

After Kahlon missed weight by three pounds for his bantamweight fight and was fined 20 percent of his purse. After the weigh-ins, the two had their faceoff where Basharat had some words for him and declined his handshake. After that, Kahlon turned to the Afghani fighter and called him a terrorist and a p***y in an ugly moment.

“This pussy wanted a way out by missing weight by 3 pounds . I told him I’m gonna still whoop his arse, he then called me a terrorist. wanted a reaction again he wanted a way out unlucky for him I ain’t going no where ! , I’m waiting to see him tomorrow. Booooo @oron_kahlon guys let him have it,” Basharat wrote on Instagram.

Kahlon hails from Israel and since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan this summer, it ruled out working with Israel. Perhaps, that had something to do with it, but there is no question this was an awful thing to say from Kahlon to Basharat.

Oron Kahlon (16-0) is 36-years-old and coming off a TKO win back in 2019. The Israelian fighter hasn’t fought anyone of note but he did compete in Bellator fighting at Bellator 188 when they had a card in Israel.

Javid Basharat (10-0) fights out of England and is coming off a submission win last December over Aleksandr Bezkorovainiy. The 26-year-old, like his opponent, hasn’t fought anyone of note but he has finished all of his opponents which is a good sign to get a contract on Tuesday night. He’s also looking to become the second Afghani fighter to be signed to the UFC.

