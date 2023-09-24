UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

The highly anticipated lightweight main event did not result in the exciting finish most fans were hoping for. Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev went back and forth in the standup in round one, with ‘Ataman’ appearing to land the more significant shots. After getting up from an early takedown in round two, Fiziev threw a kick that connected with the elbow of Gamrot. That strike caused an injury to Fiziev, who immediately hit the canvas in agony. ‘Gamer’ followed up with a couple of shots before the referee eventually stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

UFC Vegas 79 was co-headlined by a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. The contest resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Dan Ige was able to get the better of Bryce Mitchell on the feet, but it was the grappling and control of ‘Thug Nasty’ that ultimately proved to be the difference. After fifteen-minutes of hard-fought action, Mitchell was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Tim Means and Andre Fialho earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 preliminary card. Means won the bout by third round TKO (see that here).

Performance of the night: Marina Rodriguez earned an extra $50k for her sensational second-round TKO victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez on tonight’s main card lineup.

Performance of the night: Charles Jourdain pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Ricardo Ramos.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

