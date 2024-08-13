Dan Hooker vows to have “the most exciting fight Gamrot’s ever been in” at UFC 305

Dan Hooker is vowing to have ‘the most exciting fight Gamrot’s ever been in’ at UFC 305.

UFC 305 takes place this coming Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

On the ticket is a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker (23-12 MMA) and Mateusz Gamrot (24-2 MMA).

Hooker, 34, has won his last two fights in the Octagon, defeating Claudio Puelles (12-4 MMA) and Jalin Turner (14-8 MMA) respectively.

Gamrot, 33, is on a three-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Rafael dos Anjos (32-16 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

In the UFC lightweight rankings, Hooker is sitting at #11 while Gamrot sits at #5.

It was during an interview with ‘The AllStar’ that Hooker commented on his upcoming fight with Gamrot saying (h/t MMANews):

“This is going to be the most exciting fight Gamrot’s ever been in. Let me just say that. That’s not gonna be because of him. That’s gonna be because they locked him in a cage with me.”

Gamrot, has a different perspective coming into the fight with Hooker, telling ‘Home of Fight’:

“I know that I can beat him (Dan Hooker) only with my wrestling. But I know this time I need to give a more entertaining fight. I want to finish him on the ground. But of course, this is mixed martial arts. In the beginning, you fight on the feet. I need to put my hands to him. I want to give a really good fight. I know I am number five in the rankings. If I want to fight for the belt in the future, I need to finish him.”

Will you be watching ‘The Hangman’ vs. ‘Gamer’ this coming weekend? Any predictions as to who will be victorious?

