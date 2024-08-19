Danny Kingad promises to “make a statement” in rematch against Adriano Moraes 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 19, 2024

It’s indisputable that #3-ranked contender Danny Kingad is one of the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship’s flyweight MMA division.   

But despite this reputation, the Filipino star hasn’t scored a finish in years — a drought that he’s determined to end when he returns to action at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8. 

There, he squares off against former divisional ruler Adriano Moraes in a rematch at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

“I’m super excited for my next fight. I cannot wait to perform there and try to put on a show. I know this is a great chance to make a statement and bring back the finishes,” Kingad told Tiebreaker Times in an interview. 

It’s worth noting that Kingad’s last stoppage win came in 2016. He began his ONE tenure by making quick work of Muhamad Haidar via a first-round TKO in April of that year. 

Eight months later, “The King” submitted compatriot Eugene Toquero, demonstrating his versatility and killer instinct inside the Circle. 

Since then, he has found himself going the distance in each of his last nine victories. 

As he readies himself for another battle with Moraes, the 28-year-old is on a quest to secure a victory that the promotion can proudly include in its highlight reels for years to come. 

“If it all falls into plan, I really want to get that knockout. I want that highlight-reel knockout. I haven’t gotten one yet,” he said. 

Danny Kingad seeks pole position in title race   

Danny Kingad is fully aware that merely outpointing Adriano Moraes may not suffice to earn a shot at Demetrious Johnson’s ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship. 

The legendary “Mighty Mouse” has been on a self-imposed sabbatical. However, Kingad believes it will take more than just a victory over Moraes to lure Johnson back into the cage. 

“Just winning isn’t enough. I need to make a statement,” he said. “A spectacular finish is what’s required to catch the eye of Demetrious Johnson and the ONE Championship brass. I’m ready to prove that I’m not just another contender but a worthy challenger for the title.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Danny Kingad ONE Championship

Related

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo looks to sustain momentum at ONE 168 following million-dollar win 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2024
Josue Cruz
ONE Championship

Josue Cruz looks to put “never quit mentality” on display at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 19, 2024

Josue Cruz may find himself facing an uphill battle, but his fighting spirit remains undiminished. 

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock returns to action against Shinji Suzuki at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2024

The highly anticipated ONE 169: Atlanta event has bolstered its talent-filled lineup with the addition of Muay Thai rising star Jake Peacock.

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan vows to finish Sean Climaco at ONE 168: “I’ll look drop to him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2024

Johan Estupinan is making it clear that he has no intention of leaving his next bout in the hands of the judges.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Teen MMA phenom Adrian Lee finds inspiration in teenage sweetheart

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2024

Adrian Lee doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration when he gears up for his next assignment.

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo admits to feeling “a bit invincible” after successful MMA debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2024
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes may renew rivalry in BJJ

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2024

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes — two of the biggest names in ONE Championship’s flyweight MMA division — are set to compete in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024.

ONE Rankings Report
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane, Elias Mahmoudi shake up ONE Championship’s rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The landscape of ONE Championship’s striking divisions underwent significant transformations in the wake of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane takes on “Man of Steel” at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The anticipation for ONE Friday Fights 81 just got even higher with the addition of the highly touted Nabil Anane to an already stacked lineup.

jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Superlek hires sports scientist to help with world title bid at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

It’s safe to say that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is leaving no stone unturned for his highly anticipated encounter against Jonathan Haggerty.