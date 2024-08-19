Danny Kingad promises to “make a statement” in rematch against Adriano Moraes 

It’s indisputable that #3-ranked contender Danny Kingad is one of the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship’s flyweight MMA division.

But despite this reputation, the Filipino star hasn’t scored a finish in years — a drought that he’s determined to end when he returns to action at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

There, he squares off against former divisional ruler Adriano Moraes in a rematch at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m super excited for my next fight. I cannot wait to perform there and try to put on a show. I know this is a great chance to make a statement and bring back the finishes,” Kingad told Tiebreaker Times in an interview.

It’s worth noting that Kingad’s last stoppage win came in 2016. He began his ONE tenure by making quick work of Muhamad Haidar via a first-round TKO in April of that year.

Eight months later, “The King” submitted compatriot Eugene Toquero, demonstrating his versatility and killer instinct inside the Circle.

Since then, he has found himself going the distance in each of his last nine victories.

As he readies himself for another battle with Moraes, the 28-year-old is on a quest to secure a victory that the promotion can proudly include in its highlight reels for years to come.

“If it all falls into plan, I really want to get that knockout. I want that highlight-reel knockout. I haven’t gotten one yet,” he said.