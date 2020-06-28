UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker (Highlights)

A key lightweight bout featuring former interim champion Dustin Poirier taking on Dan Hooker headlines tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 event.

Poirier (25-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 242. Prior to the setback, ‘The Diamond’ was on a six-fight unbeaten streak, which included stoppage victories over Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Paul Felder in February.

Round one of the UFC on ESPN 12 main event begins and Dan Hooker starts off with a front kick to the body. Poirier replies with a low kick. Hooker with a double jab as he attempts to come forward. Dustin Poirier is looking to find a way inside. Hooker lands a low kick. Poirier with a right hand. He lands a body kick and then a nice jab up the middle. Hooker with a solid low kick. He lands a jab and then a slapping kick to the mid section. Another kick appears to land low but the action continues. Dan Hooker is doing a good job of getting in these low kicks and then following up with punches. Poirier shoots in and gets double under hooks. He presses Hooker against the cage but ‘Hangman’ is able to shake him off and scramble free. Dustin Poirier with a hard kick to the body of Hooker. The lightweights exchange shots in the pocket and ‘The Diamond’ lands a hard left hand. He follows that up with a good elbow and now both men are swinging wildly. Dustin Poirier with a nice right hand over the top before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC on ESPN 12 main event begins and Dan Hooker immediately begins working on low kicks. Dustin Poirier returns fire with a combination that appears to stun the New Zealander. However, Hooker fires back and may have just rocked Poirier. Both men are swinging wildly up against the cage. Huge shots, punches and elbows, from both fighters. Poirier with a jab and then a right hand. Hooker continues to paw with his jab and then lands a left hook. He goes low with a leg kick. Dustin Poirier with a kick to the body and then a right hand right behind it. Hooker replies with a hard combination. ‘The Diamond’ shoots in for a takedown attempt but can only manage to press Dan Hooker against the cage. ‘The Hangman’ breaks free from the clinch and lands a crisp jab. Poirier smiles noting that the shot found its mark. Both men are bleeding now. Poirier with a nice jab up the middle. Both men connect with left hands in the pocket. Hooker with a body shot now. He lands a clean left hook. Poirier eats it and comes forward with a left of his own. Dustin Poirier leaps in with a combination but Dan Hooker eats it and responds with a massive set of shots. ‘The Diamond’ appears to be ok and fires back his own flurry. Hooker with big punches and knees to end the round.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN 12 main event begins and Dustin Poirier comes out with a shot to the body and then a right hand over the top. Hooker stays composed and looks to counter with a left hand. Both men are breathing heavy now and rightfully so. Poirier is looking to lock up a guillotine. He drops down for it and it looks tight. Hooker is able to escape and winds up in the full guard of Dustin. Poirier with a nice hard elbow from the bottom. ‘The Diamond’ scrambles and is able to work his way back to his feet. Twenty seconds remain. Poirier with a crisp jab up the middle. Hooker with a short left. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC on ESPN 12 main event begins and Dustin Poirier is pressing the action early. He lands a jab and then a kick to the body. Another jab lands for ‘The Diamond’ but Hooker counters beautifully with one of his own. Poirier continues to get off his jab. Dan Hooker shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Poirier scrambles right back up to his feet but Dan is on his back and winds up dragging him to the floor. Another scramble and Dustin Poirier is back up. He looks for a takedown of his own and gets it. Dustin is looking to move to mount. He does and begins to work some short shots. Big punches from ‘The Diamond’ now. He is unloading punches and elbows. Two minutes remain in the round. Hooker looks to stand back up but Poirier hops on his back and jumps on a armbar. It is tight but Hooker is able to defend so Dustin switches to hammer fists. Hooker escapes and takes top position with forty-seconds remaining in the round. Poirier immediately scrambles to hit feet. He looks for a guillotine choke but Hooker escapes and once again winds up in top position. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC on ESPN 12 headliner begins and Dustin Poirier comes out with a jab to start things off. Both men are wearing the abuse of this fight Poirier lands a good kick to the body. Dan Hooker looks to shoot for a takedown but Poirier recognized it and escaped. Dustin with another good jab. Dan Hooker comes forward and lands a clean left hand. ‘The Diamond’ with a good punch and then forces the clinch. He lands an uppercut before Hooker breaks free. A nice left lands for Poirier. Hooker shoots in for a takedown. He gets it. Poirier immediately looks to wall-walk and get back to his feet. He does and then begins unloading shots to the body of ‘The Hangman’. Hooker decides to shoot for another takedown but this time Dustin Poirier is able to defend. One minute remains. Hooker looks to dive in for a takedown but eats a big shot in the process. Poirier takes top position after a battle against the cage and lands a some good ground and pound to end the round.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020