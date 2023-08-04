Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a “dog fight” at UFC Nashville: “Right from the bell it will be crazy firework”
Jackson is coming off a KO loss to Dan Ige back in January and after that, he went on vacation to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with his wife. Once he was ready to return, Jackson was booked to fight at UFC Nashville which he is thrilled by as he hasn’t fought in front of fans during his entire second stint in the UFC.
“Bro, you don’t even understand. I’m not a people person so for me to get excited about being around people is kind of crazy to think about,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It would be an understatement to try and explain how excited I am to fight in front of fans and have a fan base and have the ability to fight in front of thousands and thousands of people. It’ll be cool.”
Although Damon Jackson is happy with getting the chance to fight in front of fans, he also is pleased that he gets to face Billy Quarantillo. Jackson says this is someone he figured he’d fight and believes the timing is perfect, given both of them are coming off a KO loss ot a ranked opponent.
Jackson expecting a dog fight
“We almost got matched up a while back but they were trying to bring us both up,” Jackson said. “They were giving me the new guys and he was fighting whoever. He’s definitely a tough-ass dude, and I’m definitely excited about getting the matchup. It’s a fan-favorite fight, especially in front of fans.”
Damon Jackson also knows the way he and Billy Quarantillo fight, their scrap at UFC Nashville will be a dog fight. However, Jackson is confident he has all the tools to beat Quarantillo and even get a stoppage win.
“I mean it’s going to be a dog fight. I’m a really strong grappler but he has a really strong defense and his striking is a lot of volumes and I can handle that, I can handle three rounds of volume,” Damon Jackson said. “It’s a fan-favorite fight and an entertaining scrap. Right from the bell it will be crazy fireworks for sure… I’m coming out to roll, it will be a tough fight for him.”
Should Damon Jackson get the win, he knows he could very well get another ranked opponent. With that, he knows his scrap at UFC Nashville is massive for the future of his career.
“That is definitely how this one plays out. The winner goes on and moves forward in the division and the loser has to really take a step back and see what is going on,” Jackson concluded.
