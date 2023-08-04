Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a “dog fight” at UFC Nashville: “Right from the bell it will be crazy firework”

Damon Jackson knows his scrap at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo will be a dog fight.

Jackson is coming off a KO loss to Dan Ige back in January and after that, he went on vacation to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with his wife. Once he was ready to return, Jackson was booked to fight at UFC Nashville which he is thrilled by as he hasn’t fought in front of fans during his entire second stint in the UFC.

“Bro, you don’t even understand. I’m not a people person so for me to get excited about being around people is kind of crazy to think about,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It would be an understatement to try and explain how excited I am to fight in front of fans and have a fan base and have the ability to fight in front of thousands and thousands of people. It’ll be cool.”

Although Damon Jackson is happy with getting the chance to fight in front of fans, he also is pleased that he gets to face Billy Quarantillo. Jackson says this is someone he figured he’d fight and believes the timing is perfect, given both of them are coming off a KO loss ot a ranked opponent.