Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font:

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Sandhagen, too technical for Font.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen. Super fun fight but Cory moves a lot and picks his spots.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Font is tough, durable, and good, I’m well aware. However, Sandhagen all day.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Sandhagen, probably by finish too.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Man, shoot that is a tough one. I’ll say Sandhagen by decision due to his dynamic striking. But, you can never count out Font, he is such a dog.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Dude, I really like how Rob Font looked in his last fight. I do think he can upset Sandhagen in a very close striking fight.

Francis Marshall, UFC featherweight: Sandhagen. He’s the more technical striker.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I got Sandhagen, I thought he was going to beat Umar as well.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I know first-hand it’s tough to fight Sandhagen on short notice. I think Sandhagen does well against those stationary boxers and will piece up Font to get a decision.

***

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Chris Daukaus, Adrian Yanez, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall, Josh Fremd, Mario Bautista

Fighters picking Rob Font: Ferie Garcia