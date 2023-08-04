Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Given Font is taking it on short notice as he was supposed to fight at UFC 292 in two weeks, the majority of pros expect Sandhagen to get the job done at UFC Nashville by decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font:
Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Sandhagen, too technical for Font.
Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen. Super fun fight but Cory moves a lot and picks his spots.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Font is tough, durable, and good, I’m well aware. However, Sandhagen all day.
Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Sandhagen, probably by finish too.
Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Man, shoot that is a tough one. I’ll say Sandhagen by decision due to his dynamic striking. But, you can never count out Font, he is such a dog.
Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Dude, I really like how Rob Font looked in his last fight. I do think he can upset Sandhagen in a very close striking fight.
Francis Marshall, UFC featherweight: Sandhagen. He’s the more technical striker.
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I got Sandhagen, I thought he was going to beat Umar as well.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I know first-hand it’s tough to fight Sandhagen on short notice. I think Sandhagen does well against those stationary boxers and will piece up Font to get a decision.
Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Chris Daukaus, Adrian Yanez, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall, Josh Fremd, Mario Bautista
Fighters picking Rob Font: Ferie Garcia
