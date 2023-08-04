Jarred Brooks fires warning shot at Mikey Musumeci: “I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight”

Two worlds will collide for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title this Friday, August 4.

Jarred Brooks – the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion – will try to join ONE Championship’s elite cast of two-sport royalty by taking on Mikey Musumeci for the latter’s coveted submission grappling belt.

The bout serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Jarred Brooks’ first bout since he dethroned Joshua Pacio from the strawweight MMA throne in December 2022.

“The Monkey God” may be entering uncharted territory in his return, but he believes he has an arsenal of tricks in his bag.

“There are things that I’m looking at as far as what Mikey has advantages in. But I’m telling you, I’ve got a lot of surprises up my sleeve,” Brooks said. “I’m not doing a jiu-jitsu match. He calls this a match. I’m fighting with this kid. I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight.”

Musumeci has been untouchable ever since he made his triumphant debut via rear-naked choke at the expense of Japanese leglock legend Masakazu Imanari in April 2022.

“Darth Rigatoni” then made history five months later when he defeated longtime rival Cleber Sousa in a trilogy bout to claim the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native followed that up with two successful World Title defenses, dominating Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Jarred Brooks has studied Musumeci’s style meticulously and discovered gaps in the BJJ wizard’s game.

“I’m not really worried defensively. I’m defensively sound in an ankle lock as far as jiu-jitsu goes,” he said. “So actually, what can Mikey do against somebody of my prowess?

“I will be most successful on the feet. We’re starting on the feet, and it’s not like he can butt-scoot toward me. And I’m just going to be as athletic as possible.”