Jarred Brooks fires warning shot at Mikey Musumeci: “I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 3, 2023
Two worlds will collide for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title this Friday, August 4.

Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks – the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion – will try to join ONE Championship’s elite cast of two-sport royalty by taking on Mikey Musumeci for the latter’s coveted submission grappling belt.

The bout serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Jarred Brooks’ first bout since he dethroned Joshua Pacio from the strawweight MMA throne in December 2022.

“The Monkey God” may be entering uncharted territory in his return, but he believes he has an arsenal of tricks in his bag.

“There are things that I’m looking at as far as what Mikey has advantages in. But I’m telling you, I’ve got a lot of surprises up my sleeve,” Brooks said. “I’m not doing a jiu-jitsu match. He calls this a match. I’m fighting with this kid. I’m turning a jiu-jitsu match into a fight.”

Musumeci has been untouchable ever since he made his triumphant debut via rear-naked choke at the expense of Japanese leglock legend Masakazu Imanari in April 2022.

“Darth Rigatoni” then made history five months later when he defeated longtime rival Cleber Sousa in a trilogy bout to claim the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native followed that up with two successful World Title defenses, dominating Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Jarred Brooks has studied Musumeci’s style meticulously and discovered gaps in the BJJ wizard’s game.

“I’m not really worried defensively. I’m defensively sound in an ankle lock as far as jiu-jitsu goes,” he said. “So actually, what can Mikey do against somebody of my prowess?

“I will be most successful on the feet. We’re starting on the feet, and it’s not like he can butt-scoot toward me. And I’m just going to be as athletic as possible.”

Jarred Brooks Looks To Reap Dividends By Beating Mikey Musumeci

While Brooks respects his opponent’s grappling repertoire, he remains undeterred in his quest to surprise the world.

“The dude doesn’t really get submitted. So, the only way I see myself submitting him is by getting something quick. My speed, my agility, and my athleticism are going to play a big factor in this,” he said.

Brooks’ transition from MMA to pure grappling might seem like a daunting task. However, a win in this high-profile showdown will provide him with leverage in his journey toward greatness.

“If I can beat Mikey Musumeci at his own game and beat him for the World Title, I think that I can start to call my own shots,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jarred Brooks Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship

Related

Chingiz Allazov

3 keys to victory for Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 3, 2023
Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson hints at fight with massive YouTube bodybuilder Bradley Martyn: "See you soon"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

Yes, ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson might be fighting Bradley Martyn.

Chingiz Allazov
ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov seeking redemption against rival Marat Grigorian

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video will showcase an electrifying main event on Friday, August 4, when ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian collide for the third time of their storied careers.

Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian ready for five-round war against Chingiz Allazov

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to an epic trilogy bout on Friday, August 4.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video
ONE Championship

3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video takes place in a matter of days, and it promises to deliver knockout action from top to bottom.

John Lineker

John Lineker looks to crash World Title picture at ONE Fight Night 13

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
Michael Page
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championhsip hasn't talked to free agent Michael Page

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says the promotion hasn’t reached out to Michael Page yet, and they are uncertain if they will.

Chingiz Allazov
Marat Grigorian

Two World Title bouts top ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship is gearing up to kick off the month of August with a thunderous bang.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida takes aim at "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane: "My goal is to finish it in the first round"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

Despite the tantalizing prospect of a World Title shot, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida remains resolute in keeping his gaze firmly fixed on the task at hand, choosing to value the challenge before him rather than the potential rewards that lie ahead.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville
BJ Penn

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

The 133rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Nashville this Saturday.