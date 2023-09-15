Cris Cyborg takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz for making comments that border on sexual harassment: “I hope you have that same energy when I see you in person”

By Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Cris Cyborg is taking aim at Ali Abdelaziz for making comments that border on sexual harassment.

Cris Cyborg

Abdelaziz’s top PFL fighter, Kayla Harrison (15-1 MMA), will return to the cage to take on Julia Budd (17-6 MMA) at the 2023 PFL World Championship on November 24th of this year in Washington, D.C.  Harrison has not fought since her loss at the final PFL 2022 event against Larissa Pacheco (22-4 MMA) last November and was not included in this year’s featherweight season.

Prior to Harrison’s PFL comeback, Abdelaziz took it upon himself to ‘warn’ all of his client’s past and potentially future opponents about drug testing protocol.

It was just this past Wednesday that  Abdelaziz took to ‘X‘ stating:

“All these cheated women in PFL (Kayla Harrison) fought now USADA will be on you 24/7 you better stop now.  Also the one coming from Bellator. Everyone has to give urine and blood samples. They will start look like females again not males.”

In response, Cris Cyborg, Bellator’s current Featherweight Champion, said:

“‘They will start look like females again not males’ – (Ali Abdelaziz) I don’t know who you are talking about but if I’m the ‘one coming from Bellator’, I hope you have that same energy when I see you in person. I will (not) tolerate sexual harassment.” 

USADA, the Anti-Doping Agency, partnered with PFL earlier this year and is also the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC.

As for the potential of a Cyborg vs Harrison fight, nothing has been scheduled to date.

Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA) is set to fight Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA) at Bellator 300 on Saturday, October 7th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The 38 year old  Cyborg is sporting 6 consecutive victories in the cage, the latest coming against Arlene Blencowe (15-10 MMA) in April of 2022 at Bellator 279.

‘Alpha’ has 4 victories in a row coming into Bellator 300, her lastest win against Leah McCourt (7-3 MMA) this past March at Bellator 293.

Would you like to see the eventuality of a fight between Cyborg and Harrison? Do you believe, as Cris Cyborg does, that Ali Abdelaziz’s comments border on ‘sexual harassment’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ali Abdelaziz Cris 'Cyborg' Justino UFC

