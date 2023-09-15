Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Weigh-in Results

Noche UFC takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a re-match between Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) in a flyweight title bout.

Grasso, 30, is coming into the match with 5 wins in her last 5 fights, her most recent victory coming against ‘Bullet’ at UFC 285 in March of this year.

Shevchenko, 35, prior to her loss to Grasso, was sporting 9 consecutive wins inside the Octagon.

The co-main event of Noche UFC will feature Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) going up against Jack Della Maddalena (15-2 MMA) in a welterweight battle.

Holland, 30, is looking to make it 3 in a row on Saturday night, most recently defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA) in April of this year and Michael Chiesa (16-7 MMA) this past July.

Della Maddalena, 27, has an impressive 15 consecutive victories coming into the Octagon.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Noche UFC Main Card on ESPN+:

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)

