UFC CEO Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the cage: “Money changes everything”

White explains McGregor’s status

“He’s back in the gym and he’s training. I expect to see Conor fighting next year.”

When asked about whether or not some of McGregor’s recent losses in the UFC will impact his drawing ability, White had the following to say.

“Here’s what happens, Piers, and you know this. I’m sure you’ve seen this with colleagues and friends and people that you know. Once a certain level of money is attained – to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry and work that hard and be that dedicated to the sport, or whatever craft it is you do, money changes everything. Conor McGregor has made that kind of money.”

One way or the other, it feels like we’ll be getting some news about McGregor pretty soon.

