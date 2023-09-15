UFC CEO Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the cage: “Money changes everything”
UFC CEO & president Dana White has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent struggles inside the Octagon.
It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. Even in the present day, despite having been inactive for a few years now, he’s a household name. The former two-weight world champion has done some incredible things inside the cage but following his losses to Dustin Poirier, many wondered if he was still the same fighter.
One man who knows a thing or two about the Irishman is Dana White. The two have always had a strong relationship and in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, White spoke candidly about Conor’s rise to prominence as well as his future.
"I expect to see Conor fighting next year."
Dana White says McGregor is likely to appear in a high-profile fight soon.@danawhite | @TheNotoriousMMA | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/cisjla5KOw
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 14, 2023
White explains McGregor’s status
“He’s back in the gym and he’s training. I expect to see Conor fighting next year.”
When asked about whether or not some of McGregor’s recent losses in the UFC will impact his drawing ability, White had the following to say.
“Here’s what happens, Piers, and you know this. I’m sure you’ve seen this with colleagues and friends and people that you know. Once a certain level of money is attained – to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry and work that hard and be that dedicated to the sport, or whatever craft it is you do, money changes everything. Conor McGregor has made that kind of money.”
One way or the other, it feels like we’ll be getting some news about McGregor pretty soon.
Do you agree with Dana White? Who would you like to see Conor McGregor battle if he does end up returning to the cage next year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
