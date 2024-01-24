Kayla Harrison releases first statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm: “My time is now”

Kayla Harrison couldn’t be more excited to finally join the UFC and fight Holly Holm.

Last night, UFC executive Dana White took to social media to announce the Judoka’s signing. For Kayla Harrison, her signing was long in the making. Since signing with the PFL in 2018, she’s teased a move to the promotion. In April, she will finally get the chance to fight in the octagon, against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at the historic UFC 300.

The bout does have an interesting detail as well. For the first time in her career, Kayla Harrison will be fighting at bantamweight. During her time in the PFL, she largely fought at women’s lightweight but did have a one-off bout at featherweight in Invicta FC. Despite Holly Holm also competing at 145 pounds in the past, this bout will be happening one weight class below.

However, Kayla Harrison is ready for the opportunity. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the former PFL tournament winner released a brief statement about her signing. There, Harrison stated that when she started her MMA career years ago, the UFC was the goal.

While it took some difficulty to make the deal happen, Harrison explained that now was the right time to head to the UFC. Earlier today, Harrison opened as a heavy betting favorite to defeat ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’. For her part, Holly Holm is coming off a no-contest with Mayra Bueno Silva last year.

Kayla Harrison releases statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm

“When I started competing, my goal was to be the best…the Olympic champion of MMA.” Kayla Harrison wrote on Instagram earlier today, announcing her fight with Holly Holm. “The UFC presents me with the opportunity to be just that. It’s been an amazing journey to reach this point, and I’m grateful for every step along the path. The highs and lows have all shaped me and made me an even better version of myself.”

She concluded, “God’s timing is perfect, and I am sure of one thing: My time is now. Let’s goooooo!”

The addition of Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm only makes UFC 300 an even greater, and more historic card. Beyond the Judoka’s promotional debut, the milestone event is stacked with talent.

As of now, a pair of title bouts have been announced. Weili Zhang will put strawweight gold on the line against Yan Xiaonan, while ceremonial ‘BMF’ champion Justin Gaethje will face Max Holloway.

Furthermore, the card isn’t done adding fights either. Recently, Tom Aspinall took to social media to reveal that he was offered a UFC 300 fight against Stipe Miocic, but the former champion declined. Regardless, it’s clear that Dana White isn’t content after adding Kayla Harrison.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Kayla Harrison’s UFC debut going down in April? Do you believe she’ll defeat former champion Holly Holm?